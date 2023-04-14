Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,525,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $3,524,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,226,711.86.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 1.1 %

ALTR opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -123.74, a P/E/G ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

