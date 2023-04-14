América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMX. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of AMX opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 210,488.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in América Móvil by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

