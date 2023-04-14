American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $14.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,295.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,916,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

