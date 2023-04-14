American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,295.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,916,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.