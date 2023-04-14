American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

