American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

