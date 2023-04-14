American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.