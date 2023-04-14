Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $251.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.74. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

