Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $251.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.74. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.