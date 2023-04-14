Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

