Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANRGF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Anaergia has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

