Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average is $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

