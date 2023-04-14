Analysts Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price at $30.63

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zalando from €27.00 ($29.35) to €33.00 ($35.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Zalando Stock Up 3.6 %

Zalando stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,022.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.75. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

