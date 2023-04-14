Analyzing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and United Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 10.88 -$19.75 million ($0.67) -0.54 United Microelectronics $9.08 billion 2.32 $2.92 billion $1.17 7.20

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,615.29% -975.92% -162.67% United Microelectronics 31.24% 27.43% 16.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of solar technology and power solutions for remote locations and extreme environments. It integrates photovoltaic (PV) modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.