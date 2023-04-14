Analyzing CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) & Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 25.59% 14.28% 1.13% Sandy Spring Bancorp 28.54% 10.65% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $51.31 million 1.92 $18.16 million $2.78 6.69 Sandy Spring Bancorp $582.69 million 1.84 $166.30 million $3.68 6.53

This table compares CF Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CF Bankshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.43%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CF Bankshares pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats CF Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.