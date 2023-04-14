Analyzing COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX) & SEA (NYSE:SE)

COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Rating) and SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for COMTEX News Network and SEA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMTEX News Network 0 0 0 0 N/A SEA 0 5 9 1 2.73

SEA has a consensus price target of $96.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given SEA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than COMTEX News Network.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEA $12.45 billion 3.76 -$1.65 billion ($3.01) -27.90

This table compares COMTEX News Network and SEA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

COMTEX News Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEA.

Profitability

This table compares COMTEX News Network and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A SEA -13.28% -26.25% -8.42%

Volatility & Risk

COMTEX News Network has a beta of -8.38, suggesting that its stock price is 938% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEA has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of COMTEX News Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEA beats COMTEX News Network on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMTEX News Network

Comtex News Network, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic real-time news and content. Its product portfolio includes CustomWires, Top News Summaries, Top Financial Summaries, Comtex Front Page, Custom Feeds, Application Programming Interface (API), Full Feeds, and Video Content. The company was founded in 1980 is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games. The E-Commerce segment manages a third-party marketplace through the Shopee mobile app and websites that connect buyers and sellers. The Digital Financial Services segment includes a variety of payment services and loans to individuals and businesses through SeaMoney. Its business roots back to the year 2007, when Garena was founded. The holding company was founded by Xiao Dong Li, Gang Ye, and Jing Ye Chen on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

