Analyzing Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -26.22% -26.08% -3.61% 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pegasystems and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.32 billion 2.91 -$345.58 million ($4.23) -11.00 8X8 $638.13 million 0.69 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -4.17

8X8 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pegasystems and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 1 9 2 0 2.08 8X8 1 9 6 0 2.31

Pegasystems currently has a consensus target price of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $7.24, indicating a potential upside of 84.77%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Summary

8X8 beats Pegasystems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

