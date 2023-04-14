Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.64.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $324.99 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.22. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

