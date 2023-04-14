Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $938,520.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $938,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,027,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,346,149.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

