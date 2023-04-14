Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.90-$4.25 EPS.

APOG stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

