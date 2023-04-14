Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Apollo Medical Stock Up 3.3 %
AMEH stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.73. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.
