Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 3.3 %

AMEH stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.73. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 82.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

