AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 566.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AppHarvest worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

APPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

