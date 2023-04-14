Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

