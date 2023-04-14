Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ARNC opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $31.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Arconic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.