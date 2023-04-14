Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $900.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $617,265. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,110,000 after buying an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,337,000 after buying an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 454,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after buying an additional 960,500 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

