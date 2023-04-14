Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) PT Raised to C$1.20 at Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argonaut Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

