Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 509 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $358.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

