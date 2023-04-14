Ashford Advisors LLC Sells 6,627 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ashford Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 51.0% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $148,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $415.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.