Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASB. UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Associated Banc Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ASB opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after acquiring an additional 523,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,842,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,357,000 after purchasing an additional 268,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

