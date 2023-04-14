Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of ATLX opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

