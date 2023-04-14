Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of V opened at $232.69 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.83.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

