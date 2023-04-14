Autumn Glory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 163,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.47 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

