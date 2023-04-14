Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 million, a PE ratio of -135.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

