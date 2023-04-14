Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 7,598 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Avid Bioservices Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $20.93 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.81.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
Recommended Stories
