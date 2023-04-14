Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) versus H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) Financial Survey

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for H-CYTE and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,185.71%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% Avinger -213.02% -286.05% -63.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares H-CYTE and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and Avinger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Avinger $8.27 million 0.85 -$17.62 million ($4.74) -0.15

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Volatility and Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avinger beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

(Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.