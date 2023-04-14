Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 3.9%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $187.16 and last traded at $187.38. 43,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 525,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.70. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,274,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

