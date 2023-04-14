B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $8.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $38.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARCH. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.79. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The company had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.19 earnings per share.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after buying an additional 77,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also

