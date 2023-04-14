Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

