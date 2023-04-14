Balentine LLC Buys 2,098 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 484,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in VeriSign by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

VRSN opened at $216.87 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $224.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,771,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $129,732.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,287,674.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $431,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,771,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock worth $8,585,084. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

