Balentine LLC Buys 9,786 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 121,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

