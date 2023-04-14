Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Digital Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Digital (WDC)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.