Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.