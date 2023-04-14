Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

