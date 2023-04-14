Balentine LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.