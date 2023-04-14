Balentine LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $164.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,687 shares of company stock worth $48,091,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

