Balentine LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

