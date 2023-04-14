Balentine LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $26,718,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $71.27 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.