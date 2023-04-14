Balentine LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $194.85 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $229.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of -135.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.19.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

