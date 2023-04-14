Balentine LLC Has $876,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Balentine LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $887.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $836.64 and its 200 day moving average is $814.73. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $889.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

