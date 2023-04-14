Balentine LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

PEG stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

