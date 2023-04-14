Balentine LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 131.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:COF opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.34.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

