Balentine LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.8 %

K stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

